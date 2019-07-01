News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Row over ice cream name resolved at Commercial Court

By Aodhan O'Faolain
Monday, July 01, 2019 - 05:37 PM

A dispute over alleged infringement of an ice-cream trademark has been resolved at the Commercial Court.

As part of the settlement, Perfect Food Solutions, of Greenore, Co Louth, has given undertakings to cease using the name Angelita for a soft ice-cream product.

Kerry Luxembourg, a member of the Kerry Group of companies, claimed a distinctive and successful brand of soft ice-cream products is sold by it under the Angelito brand.

It had initiated proceedings alleging the defendant had infringed Kerry’s trademarks and had engaged in passing off acts by launching, without the plaintiff’s consent, a soft ice cream product under the name Angelita in a similar get up to the Angelito product.

The case had come before the Commercial Court via an application by Kerry to have the case admitted to the fast-track court’s list but that application was adjourned to facilitate talks between the sides.

Today, Paul Coughlan BL, for Kerry, told Mr Justice Robert Haughton he was happy to say the matter had resolved and the defendant was handing in signed undertakings, including to cease and desist using the Angelia mark.

The judge received the undertakings and struck out the proceedings.

