‘Room to improve’ effect continues to benefit online home improvement service

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 11:13 AM

Online home improvement services site, Onlinetradesmen.ie, has reached a million home improvement jobs on its platform.

The value of home improvement jobs processed since its launch in 2006 in Ireland stands at €3.2bn.

The service connects Irish property owners to verified trade professionals nationwide for more than 130 home improvement and repair job categories and has seen an annual jobs growth of 18% in 2019.

The ‘Room to improve’ effect continues to show an increase in the number of internal renovations (Up 16% Year on Year) with bathroom refurbishments being the most popular internal project undertaken, followed by Kitchen refits (+14%).

Over the past four years internal refurbishments have gone up by 64%.

Figures also show that Irish home owners have spent 8% more on home improvement projects to date in 2019 compared to last year.

The average spending per job has increased by 26% over the last four years and includes extensions and refurbishment projects.

Home improvement activity growth is strongest in Dublin, followed by Cork and Kildare.

    Some selected home improvement trends over the last four years include:

  • Internal Painting Jobs: +220%

  • Domestic Cleaning Jobs: +157%

  • Internal Refurbishment Jobs: +64%

  • Chimney Sweeps Jobs: +54%

  • Landscaping Jobs: +51%

  • Flat Pack Assembly Jobs: +42%

  • Extensions jobs: +36%

  • Appliance Repair jobs: -9%

Ted Laverty, CEO of Onlinetradesmen, said: “Since the recession home owner behaviours and needs have changed dramatically, as has spending power within in the home improvement sector.

"Back in 2006 when we launched, word of mouth and printed directories through the letter-box were the main source of for home owners to hire trade pro’s, now online dominates.

"Despite the ongoing threat of Brexit over the last two years, the number of projects continue to grow steadily.”

