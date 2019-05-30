Ronan company confident City Council will rule in their favour despite High Court loss

Spencer Place Development Company (SPDC), the company with whom developer Johnny Ronan is a director, have said that they anticipate that Dublin City Council will rule in their favour when they publish a high building review this week.

The company statement came after Mr Ronan's company failed in a High Court challenge against Dublin City Council's legal interpretation of building height guidelines in relation to its docklands development.

SPDC has two applications before the council for a commercial and residential development in the North Lotts/Grand Canal strategic development zone (SDZ) of the north Dublin docklands.

The company wants to build between seven and 13 stories. however, the area only permits heights of up to 10 stories.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons, in a judgment today, dismissed the company's case in its entirety.

"Spencer Place Development Company notes the Court’s clarification of the interpretation of the planning guidelines. The guidelines allow for height in the right locations," the company said in a statement.

"Spencer Place is a signature office scheme, indisputably in the right location. The additional floors at Spencer Place will enable the creation of new jobs and enhance Ireland’s reputation as a leading destination for foreign direct investment.

"The Strategic Development Zone high building review is due to be published this week. We have no doubt that Dublin City Council will conclude that the height sought in Spencer Dock is appropriate. We anticipate that planning permission can be granted for the additional two floors once the review has issued," they added.

- Additional reporting Ann O'Loughlin