NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Ronan company confident City Council will rule in their favour despite High Court loss

Developer Johnny Ronan
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 03:06 PM

Spencer Place Development Company (SPDC), the company with whom developer Johnny Ronan is a director, have said that they anticipate that Dublin City Council will rule in their favour when they publish a high building review this week.

The company statement came after Mr Ronan's company failed in a High Court challenge against Dublin City Council's legal interpretation of building height guidelines in relation to its docklands development.

SPDC has two applications before the council for a commercial and residential development in the North Lotts/Grand Canal strategic development zone (SDZ) of the north Dublin docklands.

The company wants to build between seven and 13 stories. however, the area only permits heights of up to 10 stories.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons, in a judgment today, dismissed the company's case in its entirety.

READ MORE

Ronan company fails in challenge over docklands building height guidelines

"Spencer Place Development Company notes the Court’s clarification of the interpretation of the planning guidelines. The guidelines allow for height in the right locations," the company said in a statement.

"Spencer Place is a signature office scheme, indisputably in the right location. The additional floors at Spencer Place will enable the creation of new jobs and enhance Ireland’s reputation as a leading destination for foreign direct investment.

"The Strategic Development Zone high building review is due to be published this week. We have no doubt that Dublin City Council will conclude that the height sought in Spencer Dock is appropriate. We anticipate that planning permission can be granted for the additional two floors once the review has issued," they added.

- Additional reporting Ann O'Loughlin

READ MORE

#Elections2019: Total recount in Ireland South to take place next Tuesday

More on this topic

Father who supported 16-year-old daughter's forced marriage loses Supreme Court appeal

John Gilligan was fleeing country after death threat, court hears

Gangland criminal Alan Wilson pleads guilty to conspiring to murder Gary Hanley

Woman had broken bottle in Mercy A&E

Johnny RonanDeveloperCity CouncilPlanning PermissionTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Our Ocean Wealth conference: Maritime wind energy huge potential for jobs

NAMA projects overall profit of €4bn to exchequer

US travel tech specialist to create 50 jobs in Dublin

Dublin Airport set to welcome over 400,000 passengers this Bank Holiday weekend


Lifestyle

Art season gets off to a dream start in Dublin

Meet the migrant chefs revolutionising Cork's food scene

Climate action: Meet the young doctors who want to save the planet

Going wild with animal-centred summer days out

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »