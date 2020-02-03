News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Riverdance posted loss ahead of 25th anniversary

By Gordon Deegan
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 07:20 PM

Riverdance losses increased sharply in 2018 but preparations are advanced to stage the 25th anniversary show.

New accounts filed by John McColgan’s and Moya Doherty’s Abhann Productions Ltd show its pre-tax loss climbed to over €1.9m as revenues slid to €9.8m in the 12 months to the end of June 2018.

The Riverdance show played to around 400,000 people that year, including shows in China, the US, and Ireland.

A spokesman for Riverdance said it didn’t tour overseas last year as it prepared for its 25th anniversary show, which is set to be unveiled at Dublin’s 3Arena this week before an extensive tour of the UK, US, and China.

Mr McColgan and Ms Doherty, founders of Riverdance, sit on the board with David Orr, and shared pay of just under €1.4m in the 2018 financial year, little changed from the previous year.

The company employs 23 people at staff costs, which includes the directors’ pay, of over €2.3m in the year.

At the end of June 2018, Abhann Productions had accumulated profits of €3.2m.

Since Riverdance began performances in Dublin in 1995, the show has been seen by more than 27.5m people in 546 venues in 47 countries across six continents.

The show has also sold over 3m copies of the Grammy Award-winning CD and 10m videos and DVDs.

