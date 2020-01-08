News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Rival bid for Australian petrol forecourts could draw in Circle K owner

Rival bid for Australian petrol forecourts could draw in Circle K owner
By Bloomberg
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 05:30 AM

Britain’s billionaire Issa brothers built one of the world’s largest independent petrol station chains through a series of debt-fuelled purchases. Now they are weighing their biggest-ever acquisition.

EG Group, the UK company led by Mohsin and Zuber Issa, is working with a financial adviser as it evaluates making a bid for Caltex Australia, sources said.

Any offer for the $6bn (€5.3bn) company could start a takeover battle with Canadian convenience-store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard, whose initial bid for Caltex was rejected. In Ireland, Couche-Tard in recent years bought many of the Topaz petrol stations and refashioned them as Circle K.

The string of deals has turned EG into a global giant with about 5,000 fuel station and convenience store sites across Europe, North America, and Australia.

The Issas have come a long way from their humble origins in 2001, when they bought a single petrol station in an old mill town outside Manchester.

Ratings agencies have raised concerns about the pace of acquisitions, with Moody’s Investors Service warning in August that realising synergies will be important given the high prices EG paid.

The company’s high leverage means that its current credit rating won’t support more debt-funded acquisitions until there is “clear evidence” of achieving cost-saving targets, Fitch Ratings wrote in December.

EG Group has about £7.3bn (€8.6bn) equivalent of debt. In less than three years, EG has been transformed from a “small, entrepreneurial group” into a major global fuel and retail operator, according to Fitch.

While EG has a track record of swiftly integrating acquisitions, it has needed to improve the way it oversees the wider company, it said.

Buying Caltex would bring a network of about 2,000 sites across Australia.

Caltex last month rejected Couche-Tard’s latest offer of A$8.6 billion (€5.3bn) as too low, saying it undervalued the Sydney-based company.

Couche-Tard had already raised the bid to $34.50 per share in cash from its original proposal of $32.

Still, Caltex left the door open to a deal, saying it would give its Canadian suitor access to select non-public information to allow it to improve its offer.

EG, whose backers include TDR Capital, has not made a final decision on whether to bid for Caltex, and there is no certainty it will proceed with a firm offer, the sources said.

EG was formed in 2016 when Euro Garages, run by the Issas, merged with TDR’s European Forecourt Retail Group.

Bloomberg

More on this topic

UK consumer uncertainty tipped to continue after worst Christmas trading for British supermarkets in five yearsUK consumer uncertainty tipped to continue after worst Christmas trading for British supermarkets in five years

Next ups profit outlook on back of strong Christmas trading performanceNext ups profit outlook on back of strong Christmas trading performance

Questions for Quiz as fashion chain sinks to a lossQuestions for Quiz as fashion chain sinks to a loss

New regulations for gift vouchers to come into effect ahead of ChristmasNew regulations for gift vouchers to come into effect ahead of Christmas

Circle KTOPIC: Retail sector

More in this Section

Mortgage switching by homeowners at quarter of boom levels despite €10k saving potential Mortgage switching by homeowners at quarter of boom levels despite €10k saving potential

Hays warns of skills shortage impacting future growth as jobless rate steadiesHays warns of skills shortage impacting future growth as jobless rate steadies

Business Minister Humphreys defends jobs policy across regionsBusiness Minister Humphreys defends jobs policy across regions

Warning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable cityWarning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable city


Lifestyle

Cork writer and academic Daniel Corkery described the aisling poem, in his 1924 study The Hidden Ireland, as an “intimate expression of the hidden life of the people among whom it flourished”.Vision of a thriving arts scene

From the 1970s to 2010, it’s fair to say that the gaming industry followed a steady trajectory of evolution.Game Tech: Stories behind the decade’s most influential video games

With the dawn of a new decade and all this optimistic talk of what 2020 will bring, it’s easy to forget that we’re still smack bang in the middle of winter with a whole lot of cold weather to come before spring arrives.Berets to baker boys: the hottest hat trends for winter

While many people are hoping to get fit as part of a New Year resolution, tackling flabby and unfit bodies through exercise isn’t as easy as it sounds.Six common barriers to exercise – and how to overcome them

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »