Rival bid for Australian petrol forecourts could draw in Circle K owner

Britain’s billionaire Issa brothers built one of the world’s largest independent petrol station chains through a series of debt-fuelled purchases. Now they are weighing their biggest-ever acquisition.

EG Group, the UK company led by Mohsin and Zuber Issa, is working with a financial adviser as it evaluates making a bid for Caltex Australia, sources said.

Any offer for the $6bn (€5.3bn) company could start a takeover battle with Canadian convenience-store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard, whose initial bid for Caltex was rejected. In Ireland, Couche-Tard in recent years bought many of the Topaz petrol stations and refashioned them as Circle K.

The string of deals has turned EG into a global giant with about 5,000 fuel station and convenience store sites across Europe, North America, and Australia.

The Issas have come a long way from their humble origins in 2001, when they bought a single petrol station in an old mill town outside Manchester.

Ratings agencies have raised concerns about the pace of acquisitions, with Moody’s Investors Service warning in August that realising synergies will be important given the high prices EG paid.

The company’s high leverage means that its current credit rating won’t support more debt-funded acquisitions until there is “clear evidence” of achieving cost-saving targets, Fitch Ratings wrote in December.

EG Group has about £7.3bn (€8.6bn) equivalent of debt. In less than three years, EG has been transformed from a “small, entrepreneurial group” into a major global fuel and retail operator, according to Fitch.

While EG has a track record of swiftly integrating acquisitions, it has needed to improve the way it oversees the wider company, it said.

Buying Caltex would bring a network of about 2,000 sites across Australia.

Caltex last month rejected Couche-Tard’s latest offer of A$8.6 billion (€5.3bn) as too low, saying it undervalued the Sydney-based company.

Couche-Tard had already raised the bid to $34.50 per share in cash from its original proposal of $32.

Still, Caltex left the door open to a deal, saying it would give its Canadian suitor access to select non-public information to allow it to improve its offer.

EG, whose backers include TDR Capital, has not made a final decision on whether to bid for Caltex, and there is no certainty it will proceed with a firm offer, the sources said.

EG was formed in 2016 when Euro Garages, run by the Issas, merged with TDR’s European Forecourt Retail Group.

