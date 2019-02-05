NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Risk solutions firm hiring 250 new employees in Dublin

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 07:29 AM
By Digital Desk staff

250 new jobs are being created in Dublin.

Risk solutions firm Sedgwick is setting up an international services hub in the capital.

The company already employs 400 people at its seven offices across the country.

Members of staff at Sedgwick pictured as the company announces a major expansion in Ireland with the creation of 250 jobs. Pictured are: Georgina Vincent, Nathan Carmichael, and Emily Newell.

"Today’s announcement is the result of the continued, successful growth and performance of our Irish operations and our expectation that this development will continue," said Malcolm Hughes, CEO of Sedgwick in Ireland.

"We see our growth being driven by a strong pipeline of new business projects, our responsiveness to clients’ needs, and a demand for managed solutions in anticipation of Brexit."

Roles are available in areas including sales, customer service and corporate finance.

To seach for available jobs, click here.


