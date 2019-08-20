News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Rising costs eat into Kingsley Hotel profits

Rising costs eat into Kingsley Hotel profits
By Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 07:24 PM

Pre-tax profits at the four-star Kingsley Hotel in Cork fell by 29%, to €465,259, last year.

Newly-filed accounts for the hotel’s operator Xiu Lan Riverside Hotel Ltd show that the hotel’s revenues rose by 4% to €9.7m in the 12 months to the end of last September.

The company is part of the Xiu Lan group of Irish companies which also operates the luxury Fota Island Resort outside Cork city.

The drop in profits, at the Kingsley Hotel’s owner, arose mainly from administrative expenses increasing from €7.1m to €7.7m and the company said that the business performed in line with expectations.

The hotel recorded revenues of €4.18m from its rooms and revenues of €3.68m from its food and beverage offering.

Income from the spa and leisure centre increased from €1.23m to €1.37m as apartment revenue declined from €423,211 to €396,664. The business also recorded ‘other income’ of €66,587.

The company recorded a post-tax profit of €343,107 after paying corporation tax of €122,152, and its cash pile decreased from €884,718 to €302,571.

The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation of €643,458 and net interest payments of €229,032.

Numbers employed by the hotel rose from 162 to 169.

READ MORE

Profits soar at Eddie Hobbs firm as directors take hefty pay cut

More on this topic

Delays expected to push Barryroe drilling into 2020Delays expected to push Barryroe drilling into 2020

Movie firm gets €25.5m in tax credits from Revenue in 2018Movie firm gets €25.5m in tax credits from Revenue in 2018

Irish bank shares get surprising boost from Jeremy Corbyn’s unity bid, as sterling gainsIrish bank shares get surprising boost from Jeremy Corbyn’s unity bid, as sterling gains

Online shopping boom creating more pressure for stretched British retailersOnline shopping boom creating more pressure for stretched British retailers

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Huawei chief confident over future despite US export curbsHuawei chief confident over future despite US export curbs

Bets rise euro to weaken on ECB easy moneyBets rise euro to weaken on ECB easy money

Hotel group’s profits soar 44% to €8mHotel group’s profits soar 44% to €8m

US puts graphic warnings on cigarettes after court battleUS puts graphic warnings on cigarettes after court battle


Lifestyle

Timothy Grady is in Bantry this week to host a concert, and read from his classic book about the Irish in London, writes Don O'Mahony.Giving voice to the emigrant experience

A care home builds links with kids, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Inside out: Children learn what it's like to live with dementia.

When you think of someone who is “into skincare”, you probably imagine someone in a face mask.The Skin Nerd: Why face masks aren’t as important as you’d think

With the evenings closing in and a welcome chill in the air, it’s time to embrace the new season now.Make the Transition: Turn over a new leaf this fall

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »