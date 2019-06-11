News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ride-hailing service Bolt launches in London

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 12:57 PM

Estonian ride-hailing service Bolt has launched in London two years after a short-lived attempt to expand in the British capital.

The company, previously known as Taxify, kicked off its service today with a half-price deal aimed at challenging rivals including Uber.

Bolt promises cheaper prices for passengers and a bigger cut of earnings for drivers than its competitors.

Its previous London launch in 2017 came to an abrupt end after the city’s transport authority ordered the company to stop because it was not licensed to accept private vehicle hire bookings.

The company resumed service after rebranding earlier this year to remove confusion over whether it is a licensed taxi operator.

Tallinn-based Bolt operates in 100 cities in 30 countries in Europe, Africa and Australia.

- Press Association

Bolttaxi

