Rich List: Wealthiest family in Ireland have combined wealth of around €13.8bn

The wealthiest family in Ireland have a combined wealth of around €13.8bn.

The Mistry family top the Sunday Independent Rich List for 2020.

They are involved in several different industries including construction and technology.

Speaking about the Mistry family, the Independent writes: "Headed by the reclusive 90-year-old Pallonji Mistry, who holds an Irish passport, the family’s wealth is such that despite a €2.3bn drop, the Mistrys are still at number one, largely due to the family’s valuable stake in Tata Sons, India’s largest conglomerate."

The family also topped the list last year.

The Weston family, with an estimated wealth of €8.6bn, come in second on the list.

The family own Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

In third place, and the youngest entry on the list, are the Collison Brothers.

The pair founded Stripe - a €19.8bn-valued online payments company.

Their collective wealth is now said to be €7.7bn. 31-year-old Patrick and 28-year-old John are the youngest billionaires to feature on the list.