Revolut banking app hit by technical issues

By Press Association
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 05:43 PM

Revolut customers were left unable to use features of their banking apps today due to technical issues.

The challenger bank, which has in excess of 4.5 million worldwide, said at midday it was suffering from a “technical issue” causing problems with some transactions.

“We are currently experiencing a technical difficulty which is causing some card payments and top-ups to fail or appear as ‘pending’. Our team is working to fix this and we expect to be back to normal very soon. We’re sorry for the temporary inconvenience.”

Revolut later said on Twitter that the issue had been fixed, although some customers were still experiencing problems in the afternoon.

A representative told PA most of the problems had been dealt with and anything outstanding would be resolved soon.

Revolut was struck by controversy earlier this year when it faced questions over its money-laundering controls.

The bank later said it had trialled new sanctions in July 2018, but had “experienced an issue whereby a greater number of transactions were being flagged for further checks than necessary, so we decided to pause the trial until this could be rectified”.

Its original compliance system had been running at the same time.

It has since beefed up its board with banking executives from the likes of Deutsche Bank and N26 as it seeks to move on from the debacle and become a global player.

In June it made its first foray outside of Europe as it launched in Australia.

