Revenues grow 3.5% at Virgin Media

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 10:42 AM

Virgin Media Ireland has reported annual revenue growth of 3.5%, according to new figures released today.

The company registered increases of €225.9m for the first half of 2019.

This can be attributed to strong performances across Mobile, Cable, B2B and Virgin Media Television.

Total service subscriptions reached 1.1 million and a further 19,000 homes and businesses were connected to the Virgin Media network in the first six months of this year, bringing total premises passed to 941,400.

Commenting on the results, Virgin Media Ireland Group CEO Tony Hanway said: “The Virgin Media Ireland team has delivered great results in the first half of 2019.

"Virgin Mobile is delivering the absolute best a customer can get with all the latest handsets, unlimited service and nothing-hidden price plans, resulting in an industry-leading 43% year-on-year increase in mobile customers to 91,500 for our half-year to date and we’re still building these volumes on recurring quarterly growth.

“Our broadband and our constant reliability really matter for people. Through the strides we’re taking, we’re seeing a massive growth in consumer and business activity across our network.

“In Virgin Media Television we continue to grow our audiences across our free-to-air channels and on demand services, achieving a 19% share of linear viewing in the first half of the year. Streaming of the Virgin Media Player increased by 61% year-on-year and 7% year-on-year for catch-up.

Our Six Nations match between Ireland and England was the most watched TV event in Ireland this year. Love Island saw record audiences, particularly among 15-24 year olds.

"Our Irish originated drama Blood delivered big audiences with exclusive series viewing for Virgin Media customers and strong international content sales. Virgin Media Sport also saw significant audience growth across our customer base with this exclusive channel broadcasting over 200 live events in the first half of 2019.”

