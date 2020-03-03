Revenue publishes details of €19.7m in tax settlements

A Dundalk restauranteur and publican must pay almost €11m in under-declared tax as well as interest and penalties following an audit by Revenue.

Sherwood Investments Limited of Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, trading as Fitzpatrick’s, is the largest on Revenue’s tax defaulters list for the three months up until the end of December.

The company was investigated for the under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC and Vat of €4.8m and received a penalty of €2.4m and interest payments of €3.6m. According to Revenue, €10.4m of the €10.9m total remained unpaid at the end of 2019.

Galtee Fuels Ltd, a wholesaler of solid fuels of Barrigone, Askeaton, Co Limerick, and now in liquidation, was the second-highest on the list with a €2.1m bill for under-declaration of corporation tax, PAYE/PRSI/USC, and Vat and solid fuel carbon tax. According to the defaulters’ list, less than €6,000 had been paid by the end of December.

The cases were among 45 published by Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 with the settlements totalling €19,791,949. More than €15m remained unpaid as of December 31, 2019.

Cork broadcaster Neil Prendeville also appeared on the list following a Revenue investigation for under-declaration of income tax. The total tax, interest, and penalty was €541,636 which has been paid in full.

LifeLine Ambulance Service in Leixlip, Co Kildare, trading as Lifeline, made a settlement of almost €417,000 following an audit.

Dublin New Food Ltd, trading as Umi Falafel, settled a case for more than €40,300 following a Revenue audit.

Revenue said the published settlements reflect only a portion of all Revenue audits and investigations.

In the three-month period to December 31, 2019, a total of 719 Revenue audits and investigations, together with 22,432 risk management interventions, were settled, resulting in €169.31m in tax, interest, and penalties.

Revenue also published a list of 191 cases of court determinations in respect of tax or duty offences.

These cases include 128 cases of failing to lodge or delivering incorrect tax returns, producing incorrect invoices, and other offences. Court fines of up to €15,000, 40 hours of community service, and a custodial sentence of up to two years were imposed.

There were 33 cases of misuse of marked mineral oil, where court fines of up to €6,000 were imposed. There were 25 cases of excise and licencing offences. Court fines of up to €2,500, three suspended sentences, and a custodial sentence of up to 18 months were imposed.