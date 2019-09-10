News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Revenue owed €9.8m from tax defaulters in last quarter

Revenue owed €9.8m from tax defaulters in last quarter
By Geoff Percival and Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 07:24 PM

Revenue is due to recoup €9.8m in outstanding tax from default cases arising in the three months to the end of June.

The largest single settlement related to a south Dublin website consultant, who is required to make an €888,619 settlement for the underdeclaration of income tax, after interest and penalty fees are taken into consideration.

Revenue listed 43 individual tax settlement cases for the second quarter; 21 of which were for sums of more than €100,000 and six of which concern settlements exceeding €500,000 in value. A total of 19 out of the 43 cases remained either totally or partially unpaid as of the end of June.

There are four Cork-based entries on the latest list. Two are related to PAYE employees, while the others are businesses. Fish wholesaler Castletownbere Fishermens' Co-operative Society settled for €216,578 in a Revenue audit case dealing with underdeclaration of corporation tax, PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT. The company's initial tax bill amounted to €157,493 before interest and penalty fees.

Cork-based solicitor Donal Daly - with a work address of Florence Buildings at Hanover Place, Washington Street West - was hit with a bill for €265,848 for underdeclaration of income tax. That amount remained unpaid as of the end of June.

Meanwhile, new figures provided by the Department of Finance show that amended tax assessments by Revenue last year resulted in it demanding an additional €2.35bn in tax.

The additional tax take came from 915 amended tax assessments in 2018. These assessments were made by Revenue's 'large corporate' and 'large cases-high wealth individual' divisions.

In a written Dáil reply to Fianna Fáil finance spokesperson Michael McGrath, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that a significant portion of the increased liabilities arising from the amended assessments are under appeal to the Tax Appeals Commission.

In 2017, Revenue sought an additional €260m in addition to the original assessment of €2.49bn and in 2016, it sought an additional €70m in an amended assessment on the original tax assessment of €1.8bn concerning 458 cases.

Revenuetaxdefaulters

More in this Section

Improving employee experience is hard - but ignore it at your perilImproving employee experience is hard - but ignore it at your peril

Marie Claire UK to scrap print editionMarie Claire UK to scrap print edition

State oil firm Aramco to be listed on Saudi stock exchange ‘very soon’State oil firm Aramco to be listed on Saudi stock exchange ‘very soon’

These are the issues Irish people complained about most in 2018These are the issues Irish people complained about most in 2018


Lifestyle

Following a lengthy break from stand-up, Deirdre O’Kane has been tickling the nation’s funny bone again, and falling back in love with making us laugh.Deirdre O'Kane's on her new Sky TV show

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits.Michelle Darmody: Summer berry recipes

These stores are charting a course for more sustainable grocery shopping.The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

It’s the perfect way to relax your mind and stretch out your body after a long flight.Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »