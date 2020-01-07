Revenue appointed almost 600 staff last year to Brexit duties

Almost 600 Revenue staff were assigned to Brexit-related duties last year.

Revenue this morning published preliminary results for 2019 including tax and duty collected, services provided to customers, timely compliance rates, and yield from a range of compliance and enforcement interventions.

They said they had significant engagement with businesses that trade with the UK, writing to over 103,000 businesses with Brexit preparatory advice, and contacting almost 29,000 business via telephone.

"As a result of these engagement programmes, there was a significant increase in customs registrations with over 24,100 businesses acquiring an Economic Operator and Identification (EORI) number in 2019," Revenue Chairman, Niall Cody said.

“Against the backdrop of continued strong growth in the economy, Revenue collected total net receipts of €73.9 billion in 2019, including €58.4 billion in taxes and duties for the Exchequer and €15.5 billion on behalf of other Departments, Agencies and EU member States.

The total Income Tax, USC and PRSI paid to the Exchequer for 2019 was €31.6 billion.

In relation to non-compliance, Mr Cody said they completed over 567,000 compliance interventions, yielding €547.6 million, seized 259 unlicensed gaming machines, settled 127 tax avoidance cases yielding €29 million and secured 15 criminal convictions for serious tax evasion and fraud.

"We also published 214 tax settlements in the List of Tax Defaulters. We continue to target and disrupt all forms of shadow economy and illegal activity. Last year Revenue seized over 13 million cigarettes worth €8.5 million and 3,229 kilos of drugs with an estimated value of over €23.5 million.”

Mr Cody reiterated Revenue’s message about the importance of early engagement if compliance challenges, such as temporary cash flow or trading difficulties, emerge for a business.

“Sending in returns on time and agreeing a payment arrangement with Revenue is the most sensible and effective way to address such challenges. We work very successfully with businesses and individuals who engage with us to resolve their payment difficulties as evidenced by the fact that, at the end of 2019, we had phased payment arrangements in place with over 5,800 businesses and individuals covering €72 million in debt.”

Commenting on the new real time reporting arrangements for PAYE, which came into operation on 1 January 2019, Ms Ruth Kennedy, Revenue’s Project Manager for PAYE Modernisation, said: “the introduction of real-time reporting for PAYE was the most significant reform of the administration of the PAYE system since its introduction in 1960."

"In 2019, over 181,600 employers made 6.1 million payroll submissions, reporting gross pay and pensions of over €98 billion.