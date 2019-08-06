News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Return of the 'Mc': Supermac's wins second trademark action against McDonald's

Return of the 'Mc': Supermac's wins second trademark action against McDonald's
Supermac's Managing Director Pat McDonagh.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 11:21 AM

The boss of Supermac's has described their latest successful challenge to McDonald's trademarks as a "win for small businesses".

The Irish fast-food chain had challenged McDonald's use of the 'Mc' prefix in trademarks.

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) found that McDonald's can no longer exclusively use this prefix on several of its food items.

An assessment found the chain can only trademark it in relation to its chicken nuggets and on some sandwiches.

Managing Director Pat McDonagh said that McDonald's had initially objected to an attempt to register Supermac's as a trademark.

"During the course of our investigation, we found that they had registered in excess of 800 trademarks with the 'Mc' prefix," he said.

We contested that and said that unless you're using these trademarks, you can't be hoarding them as a war chest against other people.

Return of the 'Mc': Supermac's wins second trademark action against McDonald's

It's the second time Supermac's has been successful in a legal challenge against the fast-food giant, after winning a challenge to have the Big Mac trademark cancelled earlier this year.

The Co Galway-based restaurant chain challenged the worldwide burger chain to cancel the use of the Big Mac and Mc trademarks.

Supermac’s claimed McDonald’s engaged in “trademark bullying; registering brand names… which are simply stored away in a war chest to use against future competitors”.

Subsequently, the EUIPO ruled in January that McDonald’s had not proven genuine use of the contested trademark as a burger or as a restaurant name.

The battle comes after McDonald’s previously succeeded in stopping Supermac’s plans to expand into Great Britain and Europe on the basis of the similarity between the name Supermac’s and the Big Mac.

Supermac’s currently has 116 restaurants across Ireland, including three in Northern Ireland. Following this judgment, it now hopes to expand into Great Britain and Europe.

READ MORE

Monzo urges 480,000 customers to change their pins

More on this topic

Man, 32, charged in connection with death of mourner at Belfast funeralMan, 32, charged in connection with death of mourner at Belfast funeral

Man due in court in connection with death of pensioner in Belfast cemetery crashMan due in court in connection with death of pensioner in Belfast cemetery crash

Failure to pay court costs of victims of sex abuse an ‘injustice’Failure to pay court costs of victims of sex abuse an ‘injustice’

Singer R Kelly pleads not guilty to ‘sexual exploitation’ chargesSinger R Kelly pleads not guilty to ‘sexual exploitation’ charges

Supermac'sMcDonald'sTrademarksTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Drone technology's next big leap: 3-minute fast food deliveriesDrone technology's next big leap: 3-minute fast food deliveries

No credit for burying one's head in the sand over card debtNo credit for burying one's head in the sand over card debt

Ireland 'not ready' for fintech growth surgeIreland 'not ready' for fintech growth surge

Cork needs buses not rail to drive its growthCork needs buses not rail to drive its growth


Lifestyle

It’ll be pricey, stressful and may take over your life – but being prepared is your best bet to get the job done smoothly. By Luke Rix-Standing.Thinking about extending your home? Here’s what you need to know

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a young woman grappling with the thought that she might be better off alone.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why am I so scared of commitment?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »