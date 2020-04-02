News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Retailers urged not to reduce price paid to meat processors for beef

Beef plan said it is time to reverse price reductions paid to farmers. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 08:06 AM

Retailers have been urged not to reduce the price they are paying meat processors for beef.

Farming group Beef Plan said it would be an important step in ensuring food supply chains are maintained during the current pandemic.

Yesterday Tesco announced it would continue paying processors the same price it paid for beef in January, pre-Covid-19.

Beef Plan's Dermot O'Brien said it is now time meat processors reverse recent price reductions paid to farmers.

"Since Tesco made the announcement we expect other retailers to follow suit," Mr O'Brien said.

"We would appreciate now that it is meat processors instill confidence in the supply chain," he said.

"Reward our primary producers properly and fairly," he said.

