Retailer leads drive to fight housing deficit

Blaine Callard, CEO, Harvey Norman, presents Fr Peter McVerry with €173,796 on behalf of the Harvey Norman Irish team.
Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 06:40 PM

Harvey Norman’s staff and customers worked together and have raised funds to kit out 20 new homes for those experiencing homelessness.

From February 7 to March 10, Harvey Norman staff across the country held over 300 local fundraising activities both in-store and outside of stores. They baked, cycled, busked, walked, hiked, waxed legs, shaved heads and they held talent shows, quiz nights, raffles and pyjama days.

Customers got involved in their droves, by adding €1 to the Making Homes campaign at the till, by buying products in the Making Homes Collection and donating to fundraising activities. To date, the Harvey Norman Making Homes campaign has raised a total of €359,287.

Harvey Norman Ireland CEO, Blaine Callard said: “Customers are looking more closely than ever at the companies they buy from and asking; ‘how are they giving back to the community?’, and employees are expecting more from the companies they work for. Our own staff and teams are driving this fantastic initiative from our shop floors, and again this year, they have achieved a remarkable result. We are so proud to be supporting Peter McVerry Trust to help fight homelessness.”

This is the second year in a row Harvey Norman Ireland have held their Making Homes Campaign with Peter McVerry Trust.

Fr Peter McVerry said: “We are very grateful to Harvey Norman and would like to thank the staff and customers for generously supporting the campaign and making it such a success.”

Peter McVerry Trust has worked with more than 5,500 individuals, couples and families across its services over the last year. The charity aims to provide more than 450 homes by 2020.

