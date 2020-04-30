News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Retail sales down, rise in online shopping in March

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 12:53 PM

Retail sales fell by 12.7% in March compared to February, according to the Central Statistics Office.

That is the largest monthly decrease since January 2009.

Bar sales decreased by 53.1% while clothing sales were almost halved at 49.2%.

Car sales were down 30.7% and department stores saw their sales down by a quarter.

Some sectors saw an increase with the sale of food and drink increasing 17%.

Hardware stores experienced a 13.3% rise and sales in the pharmaceutical sector went up by 8.8%.

Online sales represented 4.3% of the total turnover for all businesses which marks the highest online share since November 2018.

While overall sales in department stores fell by 25.8%, the proportion of sales oneline mroe than doubled from February to March.

TOPIC: Retail sector

