News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Restaurant owners claim staff shortages due to work permit delays

Restaurant owners claim staff shortages due to work permit delays
Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 01:11 PM

The association representing restaurant owners says their members are suffering staff shortages due to an increase in the time it takes to process work permits.

The waiting time has increased to 14 weeks, according to the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

The group's CEO, Adrian Cummins, says it is an "unacceptable" delay, especially during the busy season.

“It’s unacceptable that the work permit processing times are only increasing over the summer," Mr Cummins said.

"This is really hurting our members - small businesses who cannot afford to wait this long, while already dealing with staff shortages.

"The Department needs to put more resources into the work permits section to alleviate the backlog and help bring the work permit processing time down,” he added.

READ MORE

Not enough businesses signed up for post-Brexit paperwork, bosses warn

More on this topic

Cork Chamber gets in summer spiritCork Chamber gets in summer spirit

Irish services face being the hidden casualty in Brexit falloutIrish services face being the hidden casualty in Brexit fallout

Oil price focus as UK-Iran tit-for-tat tanker seizure spat gets seriousOil price focus as UK-Iran tit-for-tat tanker seizure spat gets serious

Mental wellness toolkit wants to keep its users AppyMental wellness toolkit wants to keep its users Appy

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Not enough businesses signed up for post-Brexit paperwork, bosses warnNot enough businesses signed up for post-Brexit paperwork, bosses warn

Cork Chamber gets in summer spiritCork Chamber gets in summer spirit

Law firm Comyn Kelleher Tobin promotes three new partnersLaw firm Comyn Kelleher Tobin promotes three new partners

Shane Lowry’s sports agent Horizon also gets in the profits swingShane Lowry’s sports agent Horizon also gets in the profits swing


Lifestyle

Robert Plant and Saving Grace review: Top class ensemble made for a memorable night at the Everyman in Cork, writes Joe DermodyGig review: Robert Plant and Saving Grace at the Everyman

Kya deLongchamps is mesmerised by early French glass paperweightsIn a bubble: The glittering history of French glass paperweights

During my first pregnancy I developed a network of spider veins on my thighs. Even more appeared during my second pregnancy. What would you recommend?How do I deal with spider veins in pregnancy?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »