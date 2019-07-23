Restaurant owners claim staff shortages due to work permit delays

The association representing restaurant owners says their members are suffering staff shortages due to an increase in the time it takes to process work permits.

The waiting time has increased to 14 weeks, according to the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

The group's CEO, Adrian Cummins, says it is an "unacceptable" delay, especially during the busy season.

“It’s unacceptable that the work permit processing times are only increasing over the summer," Mr Cummins said.

"This is really hurting our members - small businesses who cannot afford to wait this long, while already dealing with staff shortages.

"The Department needs to put more resources into the work permits section to alleviate the backlog and help bring the work permit processing time down,” he added.