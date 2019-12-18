News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Republic of Work teams up with students for SVP initiative

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 01:51 PM

Cork-based business innovation work and events space Republic of Work has given third level students access to its facilities in exchange for a donation to St Vincent de Paul.

The initiative allows college-goers access to the work space's business lounge facilities including a Nespresso bar, a 140-desk co-working space, events space, workshop areas, innovation suites, boardrooms, and private offices in exchange for a €10 donation to SVP.

Commenting on the initiative, Republic of Work general manager, Frank Brennan, said:

“For the small donation that we are asking, students have a quiet place to study along with unlimited coffee and the best of facilities.

It’s also provided a bonus for those who may be looking for employment and connections in the business world beyond college, as Republic of Work is synonymous with networking, collaborations and various business events.

There is also an SVP Giving Tree in Republic of Work this week, where members take a gift tag which has a child’s name and age on it, and then bring in an unwrapped gift to place under the tree under that child's name.

The SVP Giving Tree in Republic of Work.
The SVP Giving Tree in Republic of Work.

“The incredible efforts that SVP makes across the country for families is something we are very touched by here in Republic of Work," Mr Brennan added.

"Here in Cork, the demand for SVP services has never been greater. If our small gesture can assist in any way, we are delighted to help out our fellow citizens who might not have the same privileges most of us count on this Christmas and beyond.”

