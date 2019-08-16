News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Representatives from SIPTU to meet with Avara Pharma at WRC

Representatives from SIPTU to meet with Avara Pharma at WRC
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 07:29 AM

Representatives from SIPTU will meet with liquidators of Avara Shannon Pharmaceutical Services at the Workplace Relations Commission today.

The union is insisting that their members are retained in full employment while they await confirmation or otherwise of the potential for a sale of the County Clare business.

They claim several potential buyers have expressed an interest in the plant.

The High Court appointed liquidators to company, which employs 114 people, over a month ago and since then, discussions have been ongoing.

TOPIC: Workplace Relations Commission

