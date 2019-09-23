Report: 1,000 Brexit-related public sector jobs have been created in Ireland

A report from property advisor, Savills Ireland has revealed that 1,000 public sector jobs have been created as a result of Brexit.

The public sector has been the fastest growing sector in terms of employment in Dublin in the last year, the report showed.

These roles have been created in Revenue, customs controls, passport services, regulation and accreditation, and have not just been restricted to Dublin, Savills said.

This has led to a greater demand for business space, according to an expert.

“On average each office workstation takes up about 10.3 sq m, so inevitably this is feeding into the demand for business space and has contributed to the sharp increase in the public sector’s share of lettings,” said Dr John McCartney, Director of Research at Savills.

Despite the number of jobs created, Savills' report says that Brexit in any form is likely to be a net negative for the Irish economy.