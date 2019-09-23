News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»BREXIT

Report: 1,000 Brexit-related public sector jobs have been created in Ireland

Report: 1,000 Brexit-related public sector jobs have been created in Ireland
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 11:45 AM

A report from property advisor, Savills Ireland has revealed that 1,000 public sector jobs have been created as a result of Brexit.

The public sector has been the fastest growing sector in terms of employment in Dublin in the last year, the report showed.

These roles have been created in Revenue, customs controls, passport services, regulation and accreditation, and have not just been restricted to Dublin, Savills said.

This has led to a greater demand for business space, according to an expert.

“On average each office workstation takes up about 10.3 sq m, so inevitably this is feeding into the demand for business space and has contributed to the sharp increase in the public sector’s share of lettings,” said Dr John McCartney, Director of Research at Savills.

Despite the number of jobs created, Savills' report says that Brexit in any form is likely to be a net negative for the Irish economy.

READ MORE

Social Justice Ireland call for €500m 'sustainability package' in upcoming Budget

More on this topic

Nigel Farage’s radio clash over EU army investigated by OfcomNigel Farage’s radio clash over EU army investigated by Ofcom

Juncker border comments are 'a betrayal', says Boyd BarrettJuncker border comments are 'a betrayal', says Boyd Barrett

Johnson plays down chances of ‘New York breakthrough’ on BrexitJohnson plays down chances of ‘New York breakthrough’ on Brexit

Varadkar to press Johnson for actionVaradkar to press Johnson for action

TOPIC: Brexit