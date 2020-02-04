News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Repak and Panda raise €20k for Focus Ireland in plastic recycling initiative

Repak and Panda raise €20k for Focus Ireland in plastic recycling initiative
Picture shows from left Siofra Kelly, Corporate Partnerships Officer at Focus Ireland; Elaine Phillips, Head of Marketing and Communications at Repak; and Eddie Moloney, Commercial Sales Manager at Panda on the announcement of the donation of €20,000 to Focus Ireland following a Dublin city plastic recycling initiative headed by Repak and Panda. Pic: Naoise Culhane.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 02:47 PM

Irish environmental organisation, Repak and waste recovery operator Panda have raised €20,000 in aid of Focus Ireland, through a joint plastic recycling initiative.

The initiative, which was supported by Dublin city businesses, launched in June 2019 and encouraged businesses, including offices, restaurants, bars, hotels and supermarkets, to collect their plastic recyclables in specially commissioned recycling bags which were provided free of charge and collected by Panda staff on a daily basis.

A significant number of businesses got involved over the six-month duration of the initiative, filling a total of over 2,300 bags with seven tonnes of plastic materials.

Based on the volume of plastic recyclables collected, Repak and Panda each donated €10,000 to Focus Ireland, giving a combined total of €20,000.

This donation allows Focus Ireland to work with 17 households, under its Support to Live Independently programme, helping them to move into their own home and ensure they have the resources they need to settle into their new community.

Speaking at today’s announcement, Elaine Phillips, Head of Marketing and Communications at Repak said:

"We are delighted to make this joint donation with Panda today to Focus Ireland, in its life-changing work supporting families out of homelessness.

By proactively collecting and recycling more plastic, Repak members are making a valuable contribution to those in need of Focus Ireland’s aid.

Eddie Moloney, Commercial Sales Manager at Panda added:

"We are delighted at the amount of support this initiative has had from businesses in Dublin.

"We are only too pleased to donate €10,000 to Focus Ireland, in recognition of the amount of waste recycled, to support the important work they do in helping those families most in need.

"The outstanding level of support for the scheme has shown how committed Dublin businesses are to recycle more and we hope that this initiative will have a lasting impact on those who participated."

Siofra Kelly, Corporate Partnerships Officer at Focus Ireland said:

"The €20,000 that has been donated by Repak and Panda as a result of the commitment that businesses in Dublin city centre have made to their innovative recycling initiative, will serve as a valuable reminder to those experiencing homelessness that they are not alone and that others care.

"Thank you to everyone involved and we are grateful for the difference you have all made."

For more information on Repak, Panda, or Focus Ireland, visit repak.ie, panda.ie or focusireland.ie.

READ MORE

Aldi cuts non-recyclable polystyrene packaging from pizza range

More on this topic

'Nothing is adding up' - Charity asks for clarification on December's drop in homelessness numbers'Nothing is adding up' - Charity asks for clarification on December's drop in homelessness numbers

No injuries reported in fire at makeshift campsite near M50No injuries reported in fire at makeshift campsite near M50

Veterans support body claims there are 65 homeless veterans 'but true figure could be considerably higher'Veterans support body claims there are 65 homeless veterans 'but true figure could be considerably higher'

Charity hopes corner turned on homelessness as figure dips below 10,000Charity hopes corner turned on homelessness as figure dips below 10,000

RecyclingReusingHomelessHomelessnessTOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

UK manufacturing sector decline ends amid increased political stabilityUK manufacturing sector decline ends amid increased political stability

Ryanair delays passenger target as Boeing grounding drags onRyanair delays passenger target as Boeing grounding drags on

UK and EU set to reveal gulf in post-Brexit trade negotiation positionsUK and EU set to reveal gulf in post-Brexit trade negotiation positions

Cork Company of the Year Awards: A look at the finalists in the Cork Corporate of the Year categoryCork Company of the Year Awards: A look at the finalists in the Cork Corporate of the Year category


Lifestyle

Don a cape rather than your anorak as Peter Dowdall explains why gardeners have superhero statusPeter Dowdall: Gardens can save the planet

Why there’s nothing wrong with lifting weight to lose it.Is cardio the best way to lose weight? Personal trainers bust the myth

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »