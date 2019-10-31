Renvyle House in Galway appoints new general manager

Anne Marie Kelly is set to become the new general manager of Renvyle House Hotel in Connemara, Co Galway, as current CEO Ronnie Counihan is to retire next year after 20 years at the helm of the historic hotel and 45 years in hospitality.

A native of Co Galway, Ms Kelly has more than 30 years’ experience in hospitality. A graduate of GMIT, she has held management roles with the Copthorne Tara Kensington, The Shelbourne, Jurys Hotels, The Keadeen Hotel and The Station House Hotel in Clifden where she was GM. She is well known in Connemara, having run her own bar, restaurant and accommodation offering in The Forge, Moycullen for 14 years.

She will work alongside Mr Counihan for the next two months before he steps down in January.

“Ronnie is loved by guests and staff alike and is a mentor, colleague and friend to many. Under his stewardship, Renvyle House Hotel has risen to become a beloved and celebrated retreat,” said Zoë Coyle Fitzgerald, chairman and director of Renvyle House Hotel.