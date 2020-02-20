Rents rise 3.9% and heating oil price up 8% but prices remain subdued overall

Private rents rose 3.9% and public authority rents increased by 5.6% in the year, official figures show.

The latest CSO consumer price index also shows some home heating oil prices were 8% higher last month than January 2019, while electricity prices rose 2.7% and the prices of bottled and natural gas fell or were unchanged in the year.

Car insurance costs have fallen 7% from January 2019, while health insurance has risen 6%, according to the figures.

The costs of mortgage interest costs crept higher again to post a year-on-year increase of 2.9%.

That may come as a surprise because Irish banks have in recent times announced cuts to some fixed-rate mortgages. Irish mortgage interest costs remain the highest in the eurozone.

At 1.3%, the CSO figures show the annual inflation rate across the economy continues to be subdued, and the price index fell 0.7% in January from December.

Irish consumer price inflation is similar to the picture in the UK and the rest of Europe where prices are also subdued.