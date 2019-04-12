NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Rents, labour costs and interest rates threatening Ireland's competitiveness

Chairman of the NCC, Professor Peter Clinch
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 12, 2019 - 06:40 AM

Rising rents, high interest rates and the increasing cost of doing business are among the threats to Ireland's competitiveness.

A new report has also raised concerns about labour costs, which are now increasing four times faster than inflation.

The report from the National Competitiveness Council uses the latest available international data to compare a wide range of costs that Irish businesses face relative to costs across the EU.

It found that in the shadow of Brexit, Ireland remains competitive but there is cause for concern.

The cost of credit in Ireland, for example, is significantly higher than the euro area, which means Irish businesses have to pay more money to invest.

Ireland is now a high-cost economy, and the fifth most expensive country in the EU, while the cost of doing business here is also on the rise.

Chairman of the NCC, Professor Peter Clinch said with the backdrop of Brexit and the uncertainty it brings, it is more important than ever that Ireland remains competitive.

