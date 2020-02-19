News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Renault shares rise even as Moody's cuts its debt to junk status

Renault shares rise even as Moody's cuts its debt to junk status
By Reuters
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 03:09 PM

Renault’s shares rose in Paris even as Moody’s cut its rating on the car maker’s debt to junk status, citing weaker profitability as the company restructures and grapples with falling demand.

The shares rose over 2%, but have lost 43% in the past year as car manufacturers grapple with fast-changing technology.

Like some rivals, and its Japanese alliance partner Nissan, Renault is under pressure as demand dwindles in markets like China. It is also bedding down a new management team after a scandal surrounding former boss Carlos Ghosn.

Moody’s cut its credit rating on Renault to Ba1 after the company last week posted its first loss in a decade, in a move that will likely add to financing costs. Fellow rating agency Standard & Poor’s said it was placing Renault on credit watch negative, meaning it could also revise its investment grade BBB- rating downwards.

Renault last week set an operating margin goal for this year at between 3% and 4%, down from 4.8% in 2019, and forecast further declines in the global auto market. Moody’s said it did not expect Renault to return to “healthy” operating margin levels in the medium term, and highlighted other challenges the carmaker has in common with peers, including high investments to produce less polluting vehicles.

“The cost to comply with CO2 regulation in the European Union and the ongoing electrification of Renault’s fleet will have further dilutive effects on profitability,” Moody’s said. Brokerage Jefferies cut its share price target for Renault.

“Renault is set to remain income poor for a while,” it wrote, keeping an underperform rating on the shares. Renault’s interim chief executive Clotilde Delbos is embarking on a sweeping review of the carmaker which could lead to factory closures and job cuts.

Luca de Meo, a former VW executive, is due to take on the CEO job in July, in the latest management rejig after Mr Ghosn was arrested in late 2018 in Tokyo on financial misconduct charges, which he denies. Mr Ghosn has since fled to Lebanon.

READ MORE

Skoda electric SUV has ‘Irish name’ Enyaq

More on this topic

Fourth generation of Toyota Yaris beginning to take shapeFourth generation of Toyota Yaris beginning to take shape

Skoda electric SUV has ‘Irish name’ EnyaqSkoda electric SUV has ‘Irish name’ Enyaq

Auto industry can learn from the MazdaAuto industry can learn from the Mazda

Motorsport: Craig Breen back in his ‘happy place’ with WRC returnMotorsport: Craig Breen back in his ‘happy place’ with WRC return

TOPIC: Motors - News

More in this Section

ACCA: Ireland can lead fight against financial crimeACCA: Ireland can lead fight against financial crime

UK extends employment boom with 32.9m people at workUK extends employment boom with 32.9m people at work

Samsung wins key 5G chip contractSamsung wins key 5G chip contract

An Bord Pleanála deals blow in 'fast track' planning casesAn Bord Pleanála deals blow in 'fast track' planning cases


Lifestyle

He thought ‘Line of Duty’ would last just one season. Instead, it propelled him to international success. Ahead of the return of the acclaimed drama ‘Blood’, Adrian Dunbar tells Ed Power why it still feels like a dreamAdrian Dunbar: ‘I just got very lucky’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »