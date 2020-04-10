News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Renault seeking up to 5 billion euros in state-backed loans

By Press Association
Friday, April 10, 2020 - 05:17 PM

French car giant Renault is seeking billions in state-backed loans as it tries to weather the coronavirus crisis.

The company is also cancelling its dividend for 2019 and its chairman is taking a pay cut.

Jean-Dominique Senard’s salary will be cut by 25% for the second quarter of 2020.

However, interviewed on RTL radio on Friday, he declined to say how much in monetary terms the cut would cost him.

The company will cancel 300 million euros (£263 million) worth of dividends that had been intended to be paid to shareholders for last year.

Mr Senard said Renault is not seeking to be nationalised but is working to secure state-backed bank loans to cushion the shock of the Covid-19 crisis that has slashed demand for vehicles and shut down production.

He said the loan amounts have not been fixed but could be as much as 5 billion euros (up to £4.4 billion).

