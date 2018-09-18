Renault-Nissan teams with Google for Android in dashboards

Google is teaming up with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi to add the search giant’s Android mobile operating system to the dashboard media systems.
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi said on Tuesday that it is entering into a technology partnership with Google to embed Android-based next-generation infotainment systems into millions of cars starting in 2021.
World’s leading automotive alliance signs a global multiyear agreement to partner w/ @Google to equip @Groupe_Renault , @NissanMotor & #MitsubishiMotors vehicles w/ #intelligent infotainment systems ➡️ More about this #partnership : https://t.co/3oDmxmSH3p pic.twitter.com/vcJz6Z6a9K— Alliance 2022 (@Alliance2022) September 18, 2018
The deal means drivers will be able to access Google apps like its Maps navigation software or its voice-operated Assistant without needing their phones.
Android powers 80% of the world’s smartphones but the car maker said the system will also be compatible with devices running Apple’s mobile operating system and others.
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is one of the world’s biggest car-making groups. It sold a combined 10.6 million vehicles last year and aims to raise that to 14 million by 2022.
- Press Association