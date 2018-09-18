Renault-Nissan teams with Google for Android in dashboards

Google is teaming up with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi to add the search giant’s Android mobile operating system to the dashboard media systems.

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi said on Tuesday that it is entering into a technology partnership with Google to embed Android-based next-generation infotainment systems into millions of cars starting in 2021.

The deal means drivers will be able to access Google apps like its Maps navigation software or its voice-operated Assistant without needing their phones.

Android powers 80% of the world’s smartphones but the car maker said the system will also be compatible with devices running Apple’s mobile operating system and others.

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is one of the world’s biggest car-making groups. It sold a combined 10.6 million vehicles last year and aims to raise that to 14 million by 2022.

- Press Association