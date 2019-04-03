NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Renault board meets over Ghosn investigation

Carlos Ghosn
Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 12:11 PM

The board of car manufacturer Renault is meeting to settle ex-chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn's final pay cheque and wrap up its investigation into possible financial wrongdoing under his leadership.

The meeting at Renault's headquarters in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt comes after new reports of suspicious payments to a Renault-Nissan distributor in Oman under Mr Ghosn's watch.

Mr Ghosn has denied wrongdoing, and announced that he will hold a news conference next week "to tell the truth about what's happening".

He is facing financial misconduct charges in Japan, where he also served as chairman of Nissan before his November arrest.

The Renault meeting will finalise pay packages for Mr Ghosn and other executives for 2018.

Mr Ghosn's fixed salary at Renault was €1.2 million but he also received variable pay based on company and personal performance.

PA

