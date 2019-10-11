News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Renault axes chief executive in fresh leadership overhaul

By Press Association
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 11:59 AM

French car maker Renault has dismissed its chief executive, overhauling its leadership once again after the jailing of its previous boss.

It came days after Nissan, with which Renault shares a deep alliance, named a new chief executive, indicating the two companies are intent on cleaning house after a scandal over former chief Carlos Ghosn rattled their upper ranks.

The decision by the Renault board to dismiss Thierry Bollore was effective immediately.

Mr Bollore replaced Ghosn after the former chief was jailed in Tokyo last November on charges of falsifying financial reports in under-reporting compensation and breach of trust.

Thierry Bollore’s dismissal was immediate (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone/AP)
Ghosn, who led the Nissan-Renault alliance, is currently awaiting trial and denies wrongdoing.

Renault said Mr Bollore will be replaced on an interim basis by current chief financial officer Clotilde Delbos.

Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard will become president during the interim period.

Renault owns 43% of Nissan but their alliance came under strain after Ghosn’s jailing.

Renault considered a merger offer from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles that would have created the world’s third-largest car maker, but the talks fell apart due to concerns over Nissan’s role.

