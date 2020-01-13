'Relatively sober Christmas' sees festive shopping reach record levels

Irish shoppers spent more than €1bn at supermarkets over the Christmas period for the first time ever.
The latest figures from Kantar show sales were up 1.5% when compared with the same time in 2018.
Sales of alcohol dropped and the number of people buying turkey also fell.
Charlotte Scott, consumer insight director at Kantar, said: “The nation enjoyed a less traditional Christmas this year with many of the usual seasonal classics falling out of favour. The number of people buying turkey fell by 3% and the trimmings didn’t fare much better as sales of Brussels sprouts, carrots, parsnips and potatoes all declined.
"It was a similar story in the dessert aisles as the value of mince pies dropped by 13% and Christmas puddings by 10%. Ham resisted the trend, growing at 5% as shoppers paired it with their Christmas dinner.
"Only SuperValu and Dunnes bucked the trend, growing alcohol sales by 3.9% and 0.7% respectively. Soft drinks sales rose by 2.7% as shoppers turned to alternative, alcohol-free options."
Dunnes retained its position as Ireland’s largest retailer, with a market share of 23.6% in the latest 12 weeks, 1.2 percentage points higher than its average over the rest of the year.
SuperValu had a welcome Christmas boost and increased sales by 1.4% – slightly higher than it achieved in the same period last year.
Aldi was the strongest performing retailer over Christmas, with sales up 6.3%, while Lidl’s market share of 10.9% is its highest ever over the festive period.
However, Tesco’s growth was the slowest in the market at 0.1%, which saw it lose 0.3% of market share and fell to 22%.