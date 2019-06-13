News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Regulator continues to restrict boom-time CFDs

By Eamon Quinn
Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 06:00 AM

The Central Bank has decided to continue existing restrictions on ordinary investors using contracts for difference (CFDs), the market financial bets that played a starring role in the collapse of the Sean Quinn business empire after he used them to build up a huge stake in Anglo Irish before the bank’s collapse.

The restrictions for retail investors using CFDs were first brought in by the regulator European Securities and Markets Authority, and will now be continued by the Central Bank.

“Once these temporary measures expire, the Central Bank’s national product intervention measures will immediately take effect in order to ensure ongoing protection of retail investors,” the Central Bank said.

During the early boom, the then tax-free CFDs were heavily promoted by Irish stockbrokers for investors to take leveraged bets on share prices, at a relatively small amount of money upfront.

Their widespread use on a handful of shares helped pump up the profits of Irish brokers’ share trading desks during the boom.

However, although relatively straight forward financial bets, CFDs exposed the holders to huge losses in circumstances when the underlying share price collapsed.

And despite warnings from cases of high-profile investor losses, CFDs were still widely used up to the onset of the crash in Irish shares.

The Central Bank also said it would use its powers to ban the sale to retail investors of so-called binary options which it said were “a fundamentally flawed product”.

For CFDs, the retail restrictions include a “requirement that retail investors cannot lose more money than they put into their CFD account”, the Central Bank said.

More on this topic

Rate cut prospect climbs for Irish borrowers as eurozone inflation outlook ‘collapses’

New Zealand launches probe into Ireland's incoming Central Bank governor

Central Bank claims flexibility on bankers' pay, including removal of €500k cap, has merits

Financial investigations too slow: Truth delayed is truth denied

TOPIC: Central Bank

More in this Section

Norwegian Airline flights suspended at Cork Airport for remainder of summer

Public opinion turning on big tech firms over privacy issues, Mozilla boss says

Tourism Ireland welcomes growth in overseas visitors; spend by tourists down 4%

Facebook creates 500 tech jobs in London at new engineering centre


Lifestyle

UL Video series: Meet the people who are spearheading the commemoration of the Limerick Soviet 100 years on

Green team scoops top architectural awards

Learning Points: Being happy isn’t a magic trick, it takes hard work

Mum's the word: Happy Father’s Day to all the men creating wonderful memories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »