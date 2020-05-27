Regeneron reaches 1,000 employees at Limerick facility

Regeneron has announced that it has reached a milestone of 1,000 employees at its Industrial Operations and Product Supply (IOPS) facility in Limerick.

The biotechnology company acquired the former Dell computer facility in Limerick and achieved planning in 2014 for its first IOPS site outside of the United States.

Regeneron has invested almost €1 billion over the past six years to build the largest biologics manufacturing facility in Ireland. The Limerick site is currently recruiting for more than 60 open positions with construction ongoing for a new laboratory and office building.

Earlier this month Regeneron said it planned to increase the number of medicines manufactured at its Limerick facility in order to ramp up production of their Covid-19 drug treatment in the US.

The company is advancing its antibody "cocktail" treatment called REGN-COV2 designed to prevent and treat the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The company said the treatment for Covid-19 could be available as soon as this autumn with plans to scale up its manufacturing to produce 200,000 doses per month by the end of summer.

Regeneron other treatments are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Speaking about Raheen, Daniel Van Plew, Executive Vice President and General Manager, IOPS said: “It feels surreal to now have over 1,000 of the most talented people in the industry working at our Raheen site. At the time we decided to set up shop in Limerick, I didn’t fully appreciate the depth of the Irish talent pool or how welcoming the community would be. It is a privilege to continue to work and grow in Limerick, and to be surrounded by so many hardworking and innovative people.”

Niall O’Leary, Vice President and Site Head, IOPS said: "Since we hired our first employee in Ireland six years ago, to the 1000th employee today, we have continuously looked for people that fit our culture and this has served us very well. Our team is world-class.”