Recruitment firms expecting January surge

Recruitment firms are expecting a 30% surge in business this January.

Figures from irishjobs.ie show January is the busiest time of the year for them with many workers looking for a new challenge.

The company says many people use the time off over Christmas to make plans for the future.

Saffan McCarthy of Irish Jobs says they are expecting a massive increase in demand from today.

She said; January is absolutely the busiest time, it's usually around 36%...

"The busiest day of the month...tends to be towards the end of the month. I think people take a couple of weeks to look for the jobs that are out there and then they start applying."

Digital Desk