Recruitment firms expecting January surge

Recruitment firms are expecting a 30% surge in business this January.
Figures from irishjobs.ie show January is the busiest time of the year for them with many workers looking for a new challenge.
The company says many people use the time off over Christmas to make plans for the future.
Saffan McCarthy of Irish Jobs says they are expecting a massive increase in demand from today.
She said; January is absolutely the busiest time, it's usually around 36%...
"The busiest day of the month...tends to be towards the end of the month. I think people take a couple of weeks to look for the jobs that are out there and then they start applying."
