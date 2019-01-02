NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Recruitment firms expecting January surge

Wednesday, January 02, 2019 - 07:23 AM

Recruitment firms are expecting a 30% surge in business this January.

Figures from irishjobs.ie show January is the busiest time of the year for them with many workers looking for a new challenge.

The company says many people use the time off over Christmas to make plans for the future.

Saffan McCarthy of Irish Jobs says they are expecting a massive increase in demand from today.

She said; January is absolutely the busiest time, it's usually around 36%...

"The busiest day of the month...tends to be towards the end of the month. I think people take a couple of weeks to look for the jobs that are out there and then they start applying."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

JobsRecruitmentBusiness

More in this Section

Sales of real Christmas trees surpass €22m over festive season

Firms unprepared for PAYE revamp

Pressure mounting on Irish oil industry to show its worth

A balanced property market could still be many years away


Lifestyle

Beat on the street: We chat to the buskers of Cork City

10 video games to get excited for about 2019

Olivia Colman cuts mustard in two royal roles from different eras

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »