News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Recruiter Hays weighed down by European restructuring and slump in confidence

Recruiter Hays weighed down by European restructuring and slump in confidence
By Press Association
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 10:01 AM

Recruitment firm Hays saw full-year profits dip as it was weighed down by the cost of restructuring its European operations and declines in business confidence.

The company reported a 3% fall in pre-tax profits to £231m for the 12 months to June 30, after it was dented by a £15m one-off charge due to cutting costs related to senior management in Europe.

Weakening market conditions in some of its key markets, such as Germany, Australia and the UK, pressed down on profitability towards the end of the year.

Hays said that net fees increased 2% in the UK, while profits rose on the back of strong cost control, but it reported “signs of reduced business confidence” in the fourth quarter.

The company’s largest market, Germany, was weighed down by slowdowns in the country’s manufacturing and automotive sectors, resulting in “increasing signs of cost control and slower decision-making”.

Hays’ restructuring in Europe cost the company £6.8m, it said, while it is expected to deliver around £5 million in savings each year.

Profitability was also dented by more than £8 million in off-off costs following a legal ruling last year which required companies to equalise pension provision for men and women.

Hays chief executive Alistair Cox said: “We invested in strengthening our leading positions in key markets like Australia and Germany, while also restructuring some of our European businesses to maximise their profitability.

“Our UK business delivered a solid result, despite ongoing uncertainties.

“Looking ahead, despite an increasingly tough global economic backdrop, our market positions, combined with our highly experienced global management teams and strong financial position, means I am confident we will continue to appropriately balance our long-term potential with the more challenging markets we currently face.”

Shares in the company slipped 3% to 134.9p in early trading on Thursday.

READ MORE

The Johnson Coup: Papers around world react to British PM’s move to suspend Parliament

More on this topic

Ruth Davidson steps down as leader of Scottish ConservativesRuth Davidson steps down as leader of Scottish Conservatives

Shock as Ruth Davidson poised to quit as Scottish Tory leaderShock as Ruth Davidson poised to quit as Scottish Tory leader

Former Liverpool striker jailed for failing to give breath samples after drink-drive arrestFormer Liverpool striker jailed for failing to give breath samples after drink-drive arrest

‘Rare piece of naval history’ found at flea market to go under the hammer‘Rare piece of naval history’ found at flea market to go under the hammer

TOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Slaney Foods owner posts €3.1m pre-tax profit Slaney Foods owner posts €3.1m pre-tax profit

Manage the student debt loadManage the student debt load

Further softening seen in cars, bars and big store salesFurther softening seen in cars, bars and big store sales

Danish furniture giant JYSK confirm location of first Cork storeDanish furniture giant JYSK confirm location of first Cork store


Lifestyle

As let’s face it routines and schedules mostly go out the window during the summer months.Mum's the word: A study in getting us all ready to slot back into the school routine

East Cork vegetable farmers Joe and Sandra Burns see eating seasonally and educating the next generation as the cornerstones of sustainability, so it’s all hands on deck as their children learn through doing, writes Ellie O’Byrne.‘We just go out and pick what we need for dinner’

The Cork couple behind Gare St Lazare are back with a second instalment of their widely-praised take on the strange and wonderful ‘How It Is’, writes Marjorie Brennan.A novel approach to Beckett

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 28, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »