News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

RBS unveils bumper £1.7 billion dividend

RBS unveils bumper £1.7 billion dividend
By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 08:15 AM

Royal Bank of Scotland has unveiled a bumper £1.7 billion payout for shareholders, delivering a surprise windfall for the British taxpayer.

The bank announced a special dividend of 12p per share alongside an ordinary interim payment of 2p per share.

An estimated £1 billion of the £1.7 billion payout will be returned to the taxpayer owing to the British Government’s stake in the bank.

It comes as RBS said it had achieved its highest half-year bottom-line profits in more than a decade, with attributable profits jumping 130% to £2 billion.

Meanwhile, operating pre-tax profits outstripped forecasts, rising 48% to £2.7 billion.

The figures were boosted by the sale of its stake in Saudi bank Alawwal, which completed its merger with Saudi British Bank in June.

Attributable profit for the second quarter was up 35% to £1.3 billion.

Return on tangible equity was 12.1% in the period, but the company warned that, due to the uncertain economic environment, it was not likely to achieve higher than this level in 2020.

However it maintained its target in the medium term.

Costs were down by £173 million, with a target in place for £300 million savings by the end of the year.

Net lending was up 2.5%, while the bank recorded £14.3 billion in gross new mortgage lending.

Bank net interest margin slipped 5 basis points lower to 2.02% in the second quarter, as competitive pressures in the mortgage business took their toll.

Chief executive Ross McEwan said: “Given the uncertain and competitive environment, we are focused on the areas we can control; costs are down, capital and liquidity are strong, and we continue to grow lending to the real economy.”

No announcements were made regarding the hunt for Mr McEwan’s successor, nor was any new provision made for PPI claims.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Random testing finds Natural History Museum toilets among public places to have cocaine residueRandom testing finds Natural History Museum toilets among public places to have cocaine residue

Water flow ‘reduced considerably’ at UK reservoir feared to be near collapseWater flow ‘reduced considerably’ at UK reservoir feared to be near collapse

Cardinals ease past Cubs to claim top spot in National League CentralCardinals ease past Cubs to claim top spot in National League Central

GRA wants tougher measures to protect front-line workers after Garda dragged down road by carGRA wants tougher measures to protect front-line workers after Garda dragged down road by car

RBSRoss McEwanRoyal Bank of Scotland

More in this Section

South Korea criticises Japan for removing it from preferential trade ‘whitelist’South Korea criticises Japan for removing it from preferential trade ‘whitelist’

Hugo Boss hit by US salesHugo Boss hit by US sales

Shell profits shock marketShell profits shock market

Germany’s powerhouse car firms feel the painGermany’s powerhouse car firms feel the pain


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »