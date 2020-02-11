Ranking lists Dublin as one of Europe's top cities for Foreign Direct Investment

Dublin has maintained its position as the Best Small Region of the Future in Europe in the Financial Times' fDi magazine rankings for 2020/2021.

The city is also the second Overall Best Region while it came third in the City Rankings where it is classed as a major European City, competing with other European capitals.

Ireland's capital is ranked third as a city for Business Friendliness and fourth for Economic Potential while it also performed strongly in the FDI Strategy category, coming in second.

The Dublin region, which is classed as a small region, also entered the top 10 in terms of Human Capital & Lifestyle for the first time (8th).

In all, there were 505 locations in total, 319 cities and 148 regions, in the rankings.

Owen Keegan, Chief Executive of Dublin City Council, said: “The continued strong performance of Dublin in these fDi rankings reflects the City’s success at attracting investment despite significant challenges.

"The success is driven by the City’s well established global reputation as a great place to do business. Public policy has and will continue to play a key supporting role.”