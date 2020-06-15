Quarantine rules are criticised by tourism leaders

Tourism leaders in Ireland have expressed disappointment that Government has extended the 14-day quarantine period for international arrivals and also called for a relaxation of social distancing rules from two metres to one metre.

Following a meeting of its Council of tourism leaders throughout the country, the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) insisted that the viability of businesses was very much in doubt due to public health directives.

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, CEO of ITIC said: "Covid-19 is first and foremost a public health issue but it is having devastating economic consequences and Ireland’s tourism industry has been hit very hard."

He argued that Ireland should adopt the World Health Organisation’s one-metre social distancing directive and called quarantine “a blunt instrument that effectively means there is a closed sign above Ireland for any international tourists”.

Tourism is Ireland’s largest indigenous industry and biggest regional employer. CSO figures for last month point to a -99% level of visitor arrivals. O’Mara Walsh commented “Other countries across the EU are relaxing protocols, whilst maintaining public health standards, and Ireland should do the same. Too many jobs and livelihood are at stake”.

ITIC has called for a €1.5bn fund in grants and liquidity support for the tourism and hospitality industry as well as stimulus measures to kickstart demand including a reduced Vat rate and a staycation voucher for all households.