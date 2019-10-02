News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Qatar ends 2022 spend ahead of World Cup

By Simone Foxman and Abeer Abu Omar
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 05:15 AM

Qatar’s economy looks far from top form as it wraps up a flurry of building projects for the 2022 World Cup.

Now that rents are falling and much of stadium construction draws to a close, the toll is starting to wear on the €176bn economy.

Output excluding oil and gas extraction shrank for the first time since records began in 2012, dropping an annual 1.1% in the second quarter, according to Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority.

Construction, manufacturing, as well as wholesale and retail, are all in contraction, the new figures showed.

Overall, the economy of the world’s largest exporter of liquefied-natural gas shrank 1.4% from a year earlier.

“The latest numbers are showing that the World Cup-led construction boom in Qatar is nearing the end. The country will need to find other drivers for growth. It will likely fall back on the development of its vast natural gas reserves,” said Ziad Daoud, Mideast economist at Bloomberg Intelligence.

For years, Qatar’s economy sped forward, propelled by €180bn infrastructure works to prepare for the world’s most-watched sporting event.

Alongside other efforts to diversify away from oil and gas, brisk construction and high property prices kept the tractors rolling.

But two in eight of the stadiums to host the World Cup have already been built, with the rest slated for completion by the end of next year. Qatar’s new metro system is also operational after some of its first line opened earlier this year.

Construction shrank an annual 3.5% in the second quarter, only its second decline since the data series began; wholesale and retail dropped 1.2% from a year earlier; but on a quarterly basis, manufacturing, property, and finance all grew in the April-June period.

“Overall, the economy was stable versus the previous quarter,” said Akber Khan, the senior director of asset management at Al Rayan Investment in Doha.

A projected expansion of the country’s LNG facilities also bodes well for Qatar’s prospects, since the increase in capacity could generate additional export revenue.

Still, the economic buzz surrounding the World Cup is fizzling out. What’s more, fewer tourists and less business from the country’s neighbours have slowly inflicted a cost since mid-2017, when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt abruptly cut ties and halted most travel to the tiny peninsular country in the Gulf.

- Bloomberg

