News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Pubs remain black spot in rising retail sales figures

By Geoff Percival
Saturday, June 29, 2019 - 06:45 AM

Retail sales grew, by volume and value, in the past three months, but changing consumer spending patterns have continued to hit pub and bar sales hard.

New figures from the CSO show bars suffered a 4.8% year-on-year fall in sales volumes in the three months to the end of May, the only business category to see an annualised f all over the period. It follows a 4.2% year on-year sales fall for the pub sector in the previous three months.

The figures coincide with a survey from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland, showing that nearly 60% of Irish pubs are heavily reliant on visits from UK tourists, whose numbers have fallen by more than 4%.

Overall, the volume of retail sales was up year-on year by 3.6% in the three months to the end of May, while a 3.2% value increase was noted. For May alone, the CSO measured a 2.4% volume decline on the month, but a 1.1% pick-up on a year-on-year basis.

“What happens on the currency and Brexit fronts will be important factors in determining overall consumer spending patterns in the Republic over the next 12-18 months, but we are still expecting to see healthy personal consumption in the Irish economy in 2019 and 2020 as things currently stand,” said economist Alan McQuaid.

“Retail sales continue to remain erratic on a monthly basis and are still swinging back and forth, but the underlying trend is positive.

Even with the fluctuation in consumer sentiment, overall personal spending has been positive in the past few years, boosted by the increase in the numbers employed in the country.”

Mr McQuaid sees a rise of 2.5% in headline retail sales this year, and core sales likely 5% up on last year.

More on this topic

Dixons Carphone swings to loss with mobile woes set to continue

Six Irish stores to close after Arcadia secures backing for store closures and rent cuts

Philip Green's Arcadia to hold knife-edge vote to decide future of 18,000 jobs

For business, no win-win as Irish consumers push back against price increases

TOPIC: Retail sector

More in this Section

Madame Tussauds owner Merlin agrees €6.6bn takeover deal

Apple design boss Jonathan Ive leaves to set up new company

Ford to close six European plants as part of global cut

US growth continuing but showing signs of fizzling out


Lifestyle

Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra light up Cork at Live at the Marquee

Teen slang translated: The new words every parent should understand

More than half of children have ‘fear of failure’ – 10 ways to help them beat it

Come on! Let's go shopping: The home interiors oases offering a bit of everything

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »