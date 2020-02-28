News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Pubs, big stores miss out on consumer spend jump

Pubs, big stores miss out on consumer spend jump
By Geoff Percival
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 04:45 PM

Pubs and department stores have continued to miss out as an increase in consumer spending continues to benefit retailers.

Latest CSO figures show sales volumes fell by 3.4% in January, when compared to the preceding month, but increased by 3.7% on a year-on-year basis. In value terms, sales fell 1.4% month-on-month, but rose by 3.5% year-on-year.

The monthly drop was largely explained by the inclusion of the annual 'Black Friday' sales period during December.

In the three months to the end of January, the value of sales rose by over 3% year-on-year, with sales volumes up by over 4%.

However, while household improvement spending continued - with sales of furniture, electrical goods and hardware all doing well in the last three months - pubs and department stores continued to suffer.

In the three months to the end of January, pub sales fell by just under 1% in year-on-year value terms; and by 2.5% in volume terms. Department store sales values were down 4.5% year-on-year, while volumes fell 2.2%.

Earlier this month, the Marketing Institute forecast that further increases in employment and wages should boost consumer spending to €111bn this year, up from €108bn last year.

READ MORE

Cork Business Association will use 'all resources' to stop €100m retail village

More on this topic

Business merger: Daughter joins forces with her father, Ireland’s oldest retailer Business merger: Daughter joins forces with her father, Ireland’s oldest retailer

Troubled M&S poaches food supplier Greencore''s finance chiefTroubled M&S poaches food supplier Greencore''s finance chief

Tesco will have to wait until October for Cork-born Ken Murphy to take over as CEOTesco will have to wait until October for Cork-born Ken Murphy to take over as CEO

Retailers ‘facing a two-speed Ireland’Retailers ‘facing a two-speed Ireland’

TOPIC: Retail sector

More in this Section

Historic plunge in Dow signals serious economic troubleHistoric plunge in Dow signals serious economic trouble

Foster and O’Neill seek meeting with Gove following UK Brexit trade threatFoster and O’Neill seek meeting with Gove following UK Brexit trade threat

First of Goverment's new renewable energy licence auctions set for MarchFirst of Goverment's new renewable energy licence auctions set for March

FBD chief Muldoon defends insurer as Sinn Féin seeks 'schedule' to cut premiumsFBD chief Muldoon defends insurer as Sinn Féin seeks 'schedule' to cut premiums


Lifestyle

The Cork-led band played a superb gig in Dublin, writes Ed Power.REVIEW: The Murder Capital, Vicar Street

Lack of physical activity also causing disturbance of children’s sleep patterns.Under-fives suffering lack of sleep from extended screen time, doctor says

Kya deLongchamps despairs over the simple ways we can wreak havoc on our property's valueHow we vandalise our own homes

With the housing crisis, renovating a run-down property is worth considering if you have the inclination, time, funds and a good team of contractors around you, writes Carol O’CallaghanBehind the scenes in The Great House Revival

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »