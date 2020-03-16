News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Publicans in N Ireland ‘face Covid-19 catastrophe’

Publicans in N Ireland ‘face Covid-19 catastrophe’
By Press Association
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 06:10 PM

Bar owners in Northern Ireland face imminent “catastrophe” because of Covid-19, publicans’ representatives said.

Financial support must be given to businesses which are forced to close, Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster said.

He met Stormont first minister Arlene Foster and deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill today.

Mr Neill said: “The meeting was constructive and they are fully aware that the sector is facing catastrophe in the coming days and weeks.

“There is no doubt that they, and the wider Executive, understand just how grave this situation is, and that we simply don’t have time to see how things might pan out.”

The industry body chief executive said there was “unilateral” agreement that protecting staff was of paramount importance.

He added: “We have made it clear that if there is any decision by the government to close businesses in the hospitality sector, that it must be done with a financial package that allows our staff to put food on their tables and that they have jobs to return to.

“As a sector, we continue to play a responsible role and will ensure that we adhere to all government guidance and public health authority advice.”

READ MORE

Greens call for national unity govt to tackle Covid-19 as Sinn Féin brands UK approach 'dangerous'

More on this topic

Business owner in UK makes plea to keep pubs open amid coronavirus outbreakBusiness owner in UK makes plea to keep pubs open amid coronavirus outbreak

UK schools to stay open as British Government urges against all ‘non-essential contact’UK schools to stay open as British Government urges against all ‘non-essential contact’

Presidents' send letter appealing for students to observe social distancing guidelinesPresidents' send letter appealing for students to observe social distancing guidelines

Keeping schools open in Northern Ireland not a political decision, says ministerKeeping schools open in Northern Ireland not a political decision, says minister

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus