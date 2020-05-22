News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Public sector jobs a draw for working professionals but of less interest to students

Public sector jobs a draw for working professionals but of less interest to students
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 08:42 AM

Professionals are more likely to consider a job in the public sector than students.

That is according to new research by e-recruitment platform IrishJobs.ie, in partnership with employer brand specialist Universum.

The Most Attractive Employers Index Ireland 2020 research was conducted among 11,769 students and 7,314 professionals across business, IT, health, engineering, and natural sciences in Ireland

It reveals that multiple employers within the public sector ranked among the 10 most popular employers for professionals across business, IT, and health and medicine industries.

In contrast, employers in the public sector were not listed among the top 30 employers for business or IT students.

Only one student group (health and medicine) ranked a public service job within the top 10 ranking of employers, with the Health Service Executive and the Department of Education and Teaching both ranking as a preference for this category.

READ MORE

Hayes: Despite increased contactless payments, there will always be cash and bank branches

Commenting on the results, Orla Moran, General Manager at IrishJobs.ie, said that employers today are now "more aware than ever" of how they are perceived by different audiences.

“Our research shows the changing priorities among students and professionals, she said.

"Students, understandably, want to work for international employers on the cutting edge of innovation, where there is potential to earn significant amounts of money and opportunities to travel.

"However, as professionals progress in their careers, their priorities change and considerations such as work-life balance and job security come to the fore.

Ms Moran said that employers need to "recognise these nuances and changing motivations" of individuals.

“Equally, employers must remain agile to changing market conditions," she said.

"For example, if an organisation is implementing the same employment brand or recruitment strategy as twelve months ago, it is no longer fit for purpose."

READ MORE

Large number of Munster jobs are vulnerable to the Covid-19 economic crisis, new figures reveal

More on this topic

Fears 200 jobs at Bord na Móna could be axedFears 200 jobs at Bord na Móna could be axed

Company ordered to pay €47k to woman whose role 'contracted' after maternity leave Company ordered to pay €47k to woman whose role 'contracted' after maternity leave

Mastercard to create 1,500 jobs in Dublin in major expansionMastercard to create 1,500 jobs in Dublin in major expansion

Many companies use perks to woo employees into gig economyMany companies use perks to woo employees into gig economy


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Employment

More in this Section

Zuckerberg: Half of Facebook staff could be home working by end of decadeZuckerberg: Half of Facebook staff could be home working by end of decade

Too early to tell if Irish shops will be hit by shoe chain Clarks' 900 job cuts planToo early to tell if Irish shops will be hit by shoe chain Clarks' 900 job cuts plan

BNY’s Pershing adds to its service offeringBNY’s Pershing adds to its service offering

Flogas acquisition as it expands in NorthFlogas acquisition as it expands in North


Lifestyle

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene & Heard's Arts & Showbiz Quiz

We can teach ourselves to feel sunny even while living under a Covid-19 cloud, experts tell Simon LewisChoosing happiness during Covid-19 is not impossible

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »