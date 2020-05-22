Public sector jobs a draw for working professionals but of less interest to students

Professionals are more likely to consider a job in the public sector than students.

That is according to new research by e-recruitment platform IrishJobs.ie, in partnership with employer brand specialist Universum.

The Most Attractive Employers Index Ireland 2020 research was conducted among 11,769 students and 7,314 professionals across business, IT, health, engineering, and natural sciences in Ireland

It reveals that multiple employers within the public sector ranked among the 10 most popular employers for professionals across business, IT, and health and medicine industries.

In contrast, employers in the public sector were not listed among the top 30 employers for business or IT students.

Only one student group (health and medicine) ranked a public service job within the top 10 ranking of employers, with the Health Service Executive and the Department of Education and Teaching both ranking as a preference for this category.

Commenting on the results, Orla Moran, General Manager at IrishJobs.ie, said that employers today are now "more aware than ever" of how they are perceived by different audiences.

“Our research shows the changing priorities among students and professionals, she said.

"Students, understandably, want to work for international employers on the cutting edge of innovation, where there is potential to earn significant amounts of money and opportunities to travel.

"However, as professionals progress in their careers, their priorities change and considerations such as work-life balance and job security come to the fore.

Ms Moran said that employers need to "recognise these nuances and changing motivations" of individuals.

“Equally, employers must remain agile to changing market conditions," she said.

"For example, if an organisation is implementing the same employment brand or recruitment strategy as twelve months ago, it is no longer fit for purpose."