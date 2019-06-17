News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Providence Resources shares fall on Barryroe funding delay

By Geoff Percival
Monday, June 17, 2019 - 07:29 PM

Shares in Irish oil and gas exploration company Providence Resources fell 16% on news of a further delay to a $9m (€8m) funding advance for its flagship Barryroe field off the Cork coast.

The loan is due from APEC Energy, the leader of the Chinese consortium which came on board as Providence's development partner for Barryroe last year.

The money - which will cover initial work leading up to a long-awaited drilling campaign at Barryroe, which itself has been delayed until the tail-end of the year - was already on pause awaiting Providence gaining fresh approval for a site survey.

That approval is expected this month and July 5 has been set as the new deadline for APEC's loan.

"The news that there has been an additional delay in the receipt of the loan, due as part of the original farm-out agreement with APEC Energy Enterprises and its Chinese partners, is disappointing," said Davy analyst Job Langbroek.

Providence's shares have fallen 34% in the past 12 months.

The loan delay has been largely attributed to "internal transaction processes" with APEC's investor group.

"While processes involved in transferring funds globally have certainly become more complex, it is hard not to also feel that the delay in permitting to commence the site survey offshore Ireland - for which the loan funds are intended - has not speeded up the process either," Mr Langbroek said.

Providence is due to report its 2018 annual results at the end of this month.

READ MORE

Shares in Europe's airline groups plummet on back of profit warning from Lufthansa

More on this topic

Dogs evolved ‘sad puppy eyes’ to appeal to humans

Madonna: I’m like other mothers

Strike by up to 10,000 health workers to go ahead as talks end without agreement

Pakistan chiefs accidentally add cat filter to Facebook Live press conference

Providence Resources

More in this Section

Huawei founder says revenue will be billions below forecasts

Irish online construction and home improvements store to create 20 jobs in Cork

83% of people happy with their current job, survey finds

Innovative company’s ice cream products going down a treat to scoop award


Lifestyle

Living in a glasshouse: Meet stained-glass artist Alison Byrne

Your guide to buying art

7 reasons why Rome is the family-friendly city break of your dreams

Are you washing your hair wrong? Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner seem to think so

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »