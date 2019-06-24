News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Proposed new EU-South America trade deal could damage Ireland's agriculture industry, claim farmers

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 24, 2019 - 01:49 PM

Farmers claim a proposed new EU-South America trade deal could be the straw that breaks the camel's back for Ireland's agriculture industry.

Discussions are ongoing on the details of an agreement, which could make it easier for farmers from countries like Brazil and Argentina to sell their beef here.

The Irish Farmers Association held a protest outside the European Commission's Dublin office earlier and they say the deal would sell out those working in the industry.

Martin Connolly, a farmer in Co Monaghan, says the sector might not be able to withstand more pressure.

"We're already in a crisis with Brexit," said Mr Connolly.

"This is on top of Brexit and we don't know how Brexit is going to turn out.

"This could be the straw that would break the camel's back when it comes to the rural economy."

Mr Connolly added that it was "very important" that industry gets protected in the deal.

READ MORE

Tax payer to pay €350,000 on tailored uniforms for Leinster House and Áras staff

More on this topic

Co-ops focus on climate change

IrBEA urges farmers to apply for biomass fund

'Where's the beef, ya vegan' - Farmers demand post-Brexit support package

Coverage of meat consumption making farmers feel like 'villains', TD claims

TOPIC: Farmers

More in this Section

Revenue set to double number of super-rich facing tax probe

New five year visa for Chinese tourists visiting Ireland set to boost tourism

Half of supermarket packaging cannot be easily recycled, study finds

Brexit widens United Kingdom budget deficit


Lifestyle

Sex advice: Help! I can't find her G-spot

Live at the Marquee: Silver-tongued troubadour Kris Kristofferson stands the test of time

The Big Five: Taking on the Reeks District in Kerry

Online Lives: Makeup artist and blogger Aisling Regan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »