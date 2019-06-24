Proposed new EU-South America trade deal could damage Ireland's agriculture industry, claim farmers

Farmers claim a proposed new EU-South America trade deal could be the straw that breaks the camel's back for Ireland's agriculture industry.

Discussions are ongoing on the details of an agreement, which could make it easier for farmers from countries like Brazil and Argentina to sell their beef here.

The Irish Farmers Association held a protest outside the European Commission's Dublin office earlier and they say the deal would sell out those working in the industry.

Martin Connolly, a farmer in Co Monaghan, says the sector might not be able to withstand more pressure.

"We're already in a crisis with Brexit," said Mr Connolly.

"This is on top of Brexit and we don't know how Brexit is going to turn out.

"This could be the straw that would break the camel's back when it comes to the rural economy."

Mr Connolly added that it was "very important" that industry gets protected in the deal.