Profits surge at firms of Irish rugby players as pub firm prospers

Profits at the commercial firm operated by former Irish rugby captain, Jamie Heaslip last year more than doubled to €124,324.

New accounts filed by Heaslip’s Sabra Management Ltd show that the firm was sitting on accumulated profits of €313,656 at the end of June last.

The profit of €124,324 for the 12 months to the end of June last followed the company recording profits of €54,098 in 2017.

The former No 8 should have been looking forward to competing for Ireland in the World Cup but his career was cut short by a back injury which resulted in the Co Kildare man announcing his retirement from the game in February of last year.

In preparation for life after rugby, during his long injury lay-off, Heaslip spent time as an adult intern at Google’s Dublin HQ.

The new accounts show that the 35-year-old continues to prosper away from the game with the cash pile at his firm increasing from €91,031 to €139,445 last year.

Heaslip is not the only high profile Leinster and Ireland star from recent years to make great commercial strides away from the game.

Separate accounts filed by Rob Kearney’s Willville Promotions Ltd trading as 'RK 15' show that it recorded profits of €130,027 in 2017.

The accounts show that accumulated profits at the company increased from €558,885 to €688,912 in the 12 months to the end of December 2017.

Kearney is reportedly mulling over a move away from Leinster and the RK 15 accounts show that the cash pile at his firm increased more than six fold from €24,697 to €121,985 in 2017.

Heaslip, Kearney and London Irish bound, Sean O’Brien all have a share in the The Bridge 1859 in Ballsbridge and separate accounts for O’Brien’s SOB Management and Promotions Ltd show that accumulated profits at the O'Brien company increased by €58,157 from €279,822 to €337,979 in the 12 months to the end of March 2018.

All three are directors in The Bridge 1859 pub firm, Herbert Inns Ltd and the most recent accounts for the firm show that it recorded profits of €312,793 in the 12 months to the end of February 2018.

At the end of February 2018, the pub firm was sitting on accumulated profits of €855,801.

Numbers employed by the business increased from 24 to 28 and it paid out wages of €661,910.