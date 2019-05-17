Profits fall at Cork fast food chain Dino’s

Pre-tax profits at Cork-based fast food group Dino’s fell by 12% to €783,913 last year.

The family-run group has operated since 1970 and operates seven outlets in and around Cork city. Newly-filed accounts for Dino’s Group Ltd show that the business recorded a marginal rise in revenue, to €6.58m, in the 12 months to the end of last July.

The group’s cash pile last year decreased from €521,045 to €300,274.

Numbers employed by the group last year increased from 113 to 119.

The group’s owners said they were satisfied with the overall results for the latest financial year and said the trading performance contributed to nets assets totalling €4.1m.

They said the group plans to improve profitability and is looking to increase its network of retail outlets.

The accounts show that Dino’s generated an operating profit of €851,343 last year.

The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €215,934.

Pay to directors totalled €382,721.

That figure included €16,745 in pension payments.