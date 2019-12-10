Profits at NCT testing firm Applus fall to €5m

The firm that operates the National Car Test last year clocked up weekly revenues of €1.52m. However, increased costs at Applus Car Testing Service Ltd contributed to pre-tax profits decreasing by 34% to €4.99m.

Applus’ revenues increased by 1.6% to €79.04m. Revenue derived from the NCT fell slightly to just under €71.4m due to a decline in the number of tests carried out during the year. However, €2.2m in revenue was generated from other ancillary income and €4m came from VRT Import Conformance Inspection.

Another €1.2m in revenue was generated from the National Standards Authority of Ireland that did not occur in 2017. Applus’ cost base increased by 6% to €75.25m last year. The company last year paid a dividend of €5.7m and this followed a dividend payout of €8.3m in 2017.

Since the company commenced paying out dividends on its profits from the NCT contract here in 2013, it has paid out a total of €31.3m in dividends to its Spanish-based parent.

The National Car Test was introduced in 2000 on foot of an EU directive. Applus has been operating the NCT since 2010 and the contract expires next June. Just over two million tests were carried out last year.