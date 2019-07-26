Profits at Brian O'Driscoll's firm topped €6.5m last year

Accumulated profits at the main firm owned by rugby legend, Brian O’Driscoll last year almost topped the €6.55m mark.

In another stellar year for Ireland’s most capped rugby player, O’Driscoll’s ODM & Promotions Ltd enjoyed profits of €596,006 in the 12 months to the end of August last.

The profits represent a 27% decrease on the €810,236 profit recorded by the firm in 2017.

The profits of 2018 and 2017 follow profits of €731,896 in 2016 and profits of €784,173 in 2015 as the Clontarf man's fortunes continue to flourish away from the playing field.

At the end of August last, accumulated profits at O’Driscoll’s firm totalled €6.55m - up from €5.95m a year previous.

During the 12 months, the cash pile at O’Driscoll’s ODM firm reduced by €399,867 from €3.22m to €2.945m.

During the same period, the value of the firm’s financial assets increased from €2.08m to €2.94m

Mr O’Driscoll generates income from corporate speaking and rugby punditry for Newstalk here and BT Sport in the UK.

His investments include a joint venture with tech entrepreneur, Ray Nolan where the two are overseeing the growth of the Ultimate Rugby App and website.

Payroll costs at the ODM company last year increased from €71,268 to €114,699.

O’Driscoll is one half of Ireland’s unofficial ‘Golden Couple’ and O'Driscoll's wife, actor and screen-writer, Amy Huberman’s firm last year enjoyed a very successful year with her ASM Entertainment Ltd enjoying profits of €169,109.

This represents an increase of 6% on the profits of €159,321 recorded in 2017.

In accounts filed on the same day at the Companies Office as ODM and Promotions Ltd, they show that at the end of August last, Huberman’s ASM Entertainment Ltd was sitting on accumulated profits of €549,682

The company’s cash pile increased by just over €123,000 during the year from €358,166 to €481,168 during the year.

O’Driscoll ended his decorated playing career with Ireland and Leinster in 2014 and the ODM & Promotions Ltd’s only other director is O’Driscoll’s father, Frank who has helped guide his son’s career off the pitch to great effect.

O'Driscoll, then aged 22, established the ODM firm in 2001 as part of his bid to capitalise on being the most marketable Irish player of the modern rugby era.